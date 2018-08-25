Gor Mahia 2-0 AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia maintained their supremacy in the Kenya Premier League, retaining the crown with six matches left after beating rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 at Kasarani.

Boniface Omondi and Bernard Odiek scored the goals that saw K’Ogalo complete a double over their bitter rivals and reach 71 points from 28 games.

Second placed Bandari won against Nzoia but with only 18 points to fight for, Gor Mahia have a 20 point gap between them and the Coastal side, coached by former SC Villa forward Bernard Mwalala.

The Green Army have now confirmed a 17th title in their cabinet and shift focus to the Caf Confederation Cup and the Shield Cup.

Baker Lukooya featured in the game for the Ingwe who are placed 3rd on the log with 48 points, a whopping 21 behind their rivals.

Gor Mahia XI: 1. Fredrick Odhiambo, 3. Karim Nzigiyimana, 21. Wesley Onguso, 27. Charles Momanyi, 15. Joachim Oluoch, 10. Cercidy Okeyo, 7. Innocent Wafula, 17. Benard Ondiek, 6. Samuel Onyango, 11. Boniface Omondi, 24. Lawrence Juma.

Sub: 29. Boniface Oluoch, 28. Raphael Asudi, 4. Wellington Ochieng, 33. Stephen Okiro, 14. Kevin Omondi, 23. Francis Mustafa, 32. Eliud Lokuwam.

AFC Leopards XI: Ezekiel Owade (GK), Yusuf Mainge, Mike Kibwage, Duncan Otieno (C), Isaac Oduro, Brian Marita, Said Tsuma, Ezekiel Seda, Whyvonne Isuza, Baker Lukooya and Alex Orotomal.

Subs: Jairus Adira (GK), Christopher Oruchum, Aziz Okaka, Victor Majid, Vincent Oburu, Victor Omondi and Eugene Mukangula.