Japanese national pens deal at Uganda Premier League club

A Japanese footballer, Matasaka Sakaguchi, 23, has joined a top tier Uganda Premier League club, Kirinya – Jinja S.S on a two year deal.

Matasaka, who has been already baptized with a pet-name, “Masa”, is a box to box midfielder.

According to the club official website, Matasaka kick started his career at Kawasaki Frontale academy in Japan and also played for Toinyokohama University in Japan.

He is joins Cameroonian midfielder Makoun Laundery as the other foreign based player at the club.

Recently, Kirinya-Jinja S.S also signed Uganda Cranes central defender Isaac Isinde, midfielder David Bagoole, Amos Etoju, Sula Wambede, Jimmy Amodi, Douglas Muganga (central defender cum-right back), Yusuf Abato (forward), Nelson Mandela (Central holding midfielder and central defender as well), Blaise Nkolo (right and left winger), Julius “Ekoto” Debbo (Left back) and central attacking midfielder Joseph Opoloti.

Renewed employment contracts:

Goalkeeper Muhammad Didi Muhammad, long serving right back Allan Drajua and team captain Emmanuel Akol all renewed their contracts.