Junior Silverbacks at Mali’s mercy after defeat to DR Congo in opener

DR Congo 83-51 Uganda Today’s Fixture: Uganda vs. Mali – 10:00 pm, EAT

The 2018 FIBA U18 African Championship tipped off on Friday in Bamako, Mali and Uganda’s Junior Silverbacks got off to rough start.

Nicholas Natuhereza’s charges fell to the Democratic Republic of Congo 83-51 at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga.

A tough start to the game against bigger Congolese derailed Uganda’s chances of gaining any grip on the game, falling short in the first 21-12 and 18-6 in the second.

Despite having a better third quarter in which they fell short by just 2 points (22-20) before collapsing 22-13 in the final period for a 32-point defeat.

Skipper Fayed Bbale scored 16 points, picked 6 rebounds and handed out 4 assists to pace Uganda. Livingstone Kimambo, the other Ugandan in double figures, scored 11 points.

Pierre Kasereka poured in game high 23 points to lead Congo. Heritier Tshiyoyo Ngalamulume and Jordan Mbaki chipped in with 11 points apiece.

The Junior Silverbacks return to action tonight against hosts Mali who blew out Guinea 141-49 with Moubarraq Diabate dropping 27 points on the opening day.