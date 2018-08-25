KCCA 2-0 Onduparaka

KAWOWO SPORTS

Two goals in quick succession in the first half earned KCCA a deserved 2-0 win over Onduparaka to lift the inaugural Fufa Super 8 competition.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma and Allan Okello scored the two goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes respectively at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Sadam scored with a beauty of a free kick that left Onduparaka goalie Nicholas Ssebwato helpless while Okello beat Rashid Okocha for pace, nutgmugged him before slotting the ball into the net through the legs of Ssebwato.

The goals forced Asaph Mwebaze, in the Onduparaka dugout to call for changes bringing on Nicholas Kagaba and Richard Ayiko for Abel Eturude and Simba respectively.

In the second half, both sides to go for goals but the defensive wall in the Blue and Yellow of KCCA manned by Timothy Awany.

Individual Awards

Man of the Match – Allan Okello (KCCA)

Top Scorer – Patrick Kaddu (KCCA)

Most Valuable Player – Viane Sekajugo (Onduparaka)