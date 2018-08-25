Mpindi, Nkima eye 2018 Bika football glory

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Sports Championships:

Saturday, 25th August:

Netball Final: Mmamba Gabunga Vs Nte ( 2 PM )

Mmamba Gabunga Vs Nte ( ) Football Final: Mpindi Vs Nkima (4 PM)

Third place play offs:

Netball: Ngeye Vs Nkima (1 PM)

Ngeye Vs Nkima (1 PM) Football: Ffumbe Vs Mmamba Kakooboza (11 AM)

*Kibibi S.S Play ground, Butambala

His Majesty the King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is pleased to grace the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda sports (football and netball) championships at Kibibi Secondary school, Butambala district on Saturday, 25th August 2018.

There are four games that wind up the football and netball business; two third place play-offs and two finals.

In the netball third place match, Ngeye will square off with Nkima before Ffumbe plays against Mmamba Kakooboza in the football third place match.

Come the finals, Mmamba Gabunga faces Nte at 2PM in the netball final and Mpindi will lock horns with Nkima in the main football final.

The netball preliminaries and knock out games were played last Sunday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in a day long gala whilst the football event has last for close to two months at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Mpindi who won the opening match 3-2 against Lugave before Kabaka Mutebi II at St Mary’s Kitende, once again have that rare opportunity to play before King.

Boosting the likes of experienced players as Yudah Mugalu, Brian Majwega, Ivan Mbowa, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Lawrence Bakiranzze and the like, Mpindi have the pedigree and fire power prior to the finale.

“We are set for the final and shall work hard through out the game” Edward “Eduardo” Kaziba, head coach for Mpindi discloses.

Kaziba is assisted by URA assistant coach Augustine Nsumba, among others.

Buganda Kingdom

Nkima is also another star studded side with the tried, tested and proven forward Robert Ssentongo leading the surge for goals.

Sentongo will spur head the front line and quest for the much needed goals alongside another Robert Ssentongo entity, Robert Ssentongo Junior.

In central midfield, Nkima is boosted by the presence of Fassil Kenema midfielder Yassar Mugerwa and new SC Villa defender Savio Kabugo plays it safe at the backline.

Nkima team captain Moses Kiggundu believes this is their time to smile with the shield after years of working hard.

“We have been working hard over the years and built a strong team. I believe we shall work hard a complete unit and win the shield this time round” Kiggundu states.

BIKA FOOTBALL

The victor will smile with a shield, winners’ medals and a cash reward of Shs 5M. The runners up will get silver medals and Shs 3M.

The third placed side will be rewarded with bronze medals and Shs 1.5M.

The Bika football tournament has been played since 1950 with Mbogo the initial winners.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: