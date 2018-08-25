Nakirya, Nantumbwe on target as Redlands Community College register convincing home win over Cisco College

National Junior College Women League:

Redlands Community College 4-1 Cisco College

COURTESY

Redlands Community College registered their second victory in the 2018 U.S national junior college women league after a comprehensive 4-1 home win against visiting Cisco College at the El Reno High school Stadium on Friday, 24th August 2018.

The two Ugandans on the team; Joan Nakirya and Sandra Nantumbwe were on target for the Redlands Community College team that also won their opening game, 3-1 away to Pratt College.

Like she did against Pratt College, Nakirya also scored a brace against Cisco College.

Nantumbwe and Avery Eason sealed the misery for visiting team, Cisco College.

Nakirya in a post match interview with Kawowo Sports expressed delight about her personal form but attributed the overall victory to team effort;

It is amazing to score four goals in two matches as a person but the credit goes to the rest of my fellow teammates for the great and collective effort. We shall keep focused ahead of the future matches yet to come.

There is virtually little time for rest for Redlands Community College as they travel to Rose State against Cowley women team on Monday, 27th August 2018 before yet another home game against North Lake College on 31st August 2018.

At the onset of September (6th September), they will host Seminole state at the El Reno fortress.