Nkima wins 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Sports Championships:

Football Final: Mpindi 0-1 Nkima

Mpindi Nkima Netball Final: Mmamba Gabunga 27-26 Nte

Third place play offs:

Football: Ffumbe 1-0 Mmamba Kakooboza

Nkima Clan has won the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship after overcoming Mpindi 1-0 in a closely contested encounter played at the Kibibi Secondary School play ground in Butambala district on Saturday, 25th August 2018.

Sports Club Villa Jogoo left back Arthur Kiggundu scored the price-less strike in an exciting duel also watched by his Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Kabaka Mutebi II officially handled over the shield and gold medals to the triumphant Nkima contingent during the prize giving ceremony.

Nkima Clan lined up a star studded side that had Ethiopian based midfielder Yassar Mugerwa who plies his trade with Fassil Kenema in the Ethiopia Premier League, veteran striker Robert Ssentongo

This is the third championship for Nkima following their success in 1962 and 1993.

Ffumbe clan defeated Mmamba Kakooboza 1-0 in the third place play off match to earn bronze and pocket Shs 1.5M as prize money as well.

Maroons star forward Solomon Walusimbi scored the winning goal for Ffumbe.

Ffumbe also had the tournament top scorer Martin Kizza Lubwama.

“It has been hard work, commitment and good preparations that propelled us to this victory” winning coach Andy Ssali, son to legendary former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Paul Ssali disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

In the netball final, Mmamba Gabunga outwitted Nte 27-26 to win the shield.

The Bika football tournament has been played since 1950 with Mbogo the initial winners.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: