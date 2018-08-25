Odur nets a brace as Express humiliates St Lawrence University in warm up duel

Pre-season Build up Match:

Express 7-0 St Lawrence University

KAWOWO SPORTS

Express Football Club humbled St Lawrence University 7-0 in a warm up game played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Newly acquired forward Tonny Odur and Michael Birungi each scored twice in the game.

Ibrahim Kayiwa, Eric Kambale and Badiru Nsubuga were also on target as the Red Eagles ran rout.

Express F.C, under head coach Kefa Kisala continues with the re-building process for the club after holding several training sessions for the club christened as “Mukwano Gwa Bangi” to sieve and select the best players for the new season.

They have previously played a couple of warm up matches against Tanzanian side Azam (ended one all), Wakiso Giants (2-1), Soana (0-0) and Kansanga Select side (3-1).

Fresh from acquiring Equity Bank as a partner for Shs 100M for a period of one year, Express new chairman Kiryowa “K.K” Kiwanuka also named a 12 man board that has former Express FC player and team manager Robert Aloro, Moses Banturaki, Francis Buwuule, Samuel Sejjaaka, Alex Munobe, Aidan Kateregga and Suubi Kiwanuka who is the Board Secretary.

The club has also introduced the Equity-Express card for Shs 50,000 per fan for the entire season, granting access to the owner for all home games in the year.