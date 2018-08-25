Reports: Uganda Premier League to kick off late September

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The fixtures for the forthcoming 2018/19 StarTimes UPL not yet out three months after end off last season but Kawowo Sports understands the kick off date for new season has been set.

Reliable sources from concerned parties indicate that September 28 has been earmarked for the commencement of the new campaign.

“The premiership season will kick off on September 28,” a source revealed. “The dates were agreed with all stakeholders but more importantly, it’s the league sponsors that pushed for that,” he added.

While appearing on Star FM last week, league CEO Bernard Bainamani reiterated that as UPL, they were waiting for the Fufa calendar.

Transfer Window, Player Registration

Meanwhile, the transfer window in Uganda will officially on September 21, 2018 for all divisions.

However, the first division (UPL) window closes on August 31 and each of the 16 clubs must have completed their transfer business and also submitted the players they intend to use for the new campaign.

“The general Ugandan transfer window closes on September 21 but as Fufa, there have been deadlines for each division,” Ahmed Hussein, the Fufa Media Manager explained when asked.

“For instance, all UPL clubs must have submitted their necessary player documents by August 30 and that means closure of business for them.

Hussein revealed that clubs have been informed of the changes in several communications.

Aisha Nalule, the competitions Director at FA revealed that clubs are so far complying.

“The registration date for Ugandan ends on September 21 but we are now handling UPL and Fufa Big League and the First division registration must be done by end of this month.

Vipers are the league’s defending champions and previously raised concern on the delay of release of UPL fixtures.

It remains to be seen when they will be out but at least, they can do with knowing the tentative league kick off dates.