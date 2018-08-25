Second-placed Kutchi Tigers take on Challengers in Entebbe

Sunday, August 26 | Entebbe Oval – 10:00 am

Challengers vs. Kutchi Tigers

Cricket Uganda

Kutchi Tigers came close to ending Aziz Damani’s unbeaten run last weekend but fell short by 8 runs and that is the closest any team has come close to defeating the champions.

That loss meant that Damani wrap up the title with three games to be played but makes the race of the other places interesting.

Kutchi Tigers finished third last season and will want to finish in second place a position they currently occupy but if they slip up on Sunday Challengers has a chance of overtaking them.

Challengers – despite their quality – have blown hot and cold this season but a strong second round has seen them climb up to third place. They finished a lowly 5th last season and will want to right wrongs of last season by atleast finishing among the top four.

Kutchi Tigers have been very reliant on the quality of Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani who ignited their season since they returned from national duty in Rwanda.

Kutchi Tigers might put their loss to Damani on the fact that none of their senior players was able to perform.

Challengers will be looking at the opening pair of Hamu Kayondo and Arthur Kyobe laying a strong platform for Shahzad Kamal, Stephen Wambose and Nasser Ahmed to launch an onslaught later on if they are to put on a big score.

The game at the lakeside oval is the only league action this weekend as the Schools Cricket Week takes center stage.