Wakiso Giants 1-0 Police FC

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Fufa Big League side Wakiso Giants/ Kamuli Park won 1-0 against Police FC in an entertaining pre-season friendly at Kyabagu Sports Stadium, Wakisha Resource Centre.

Sharif Ziraaba’s strike five minutes into the second half was the difference but both teams played some good football that kept the crowd cheering.

Ashraf ‘Fadiga’ Bamuturaki, Samuel Kayongo, Shakur Makeera and Ruben Kimera were dominant in the midfield for the Cops with some crisp passing but the trio of Ayub Kisaliita, Feni Ali and AbdulKarim Kasule in the hosts’ midfield also did well.

Fadiga tested the hosts goalkeeper early on with a connection off Kimera high ball while Ojik also had some few attempts for the Cops in the first half.

At the other end, Kasule, Feni and Ziraaba asked questions but were dealt well with as the two sides settled for a goalless score line at half time.

Several changes were made after the break but all eyes were on Steven Bengo and Emmanuel Ibe Obina (Wakiso) and Ronald Nyanzi and Hassan Gaata Kalega for the Cops.

Nyanzi showed a glimpse of what he can offer a minute into the second half when he controlled a long ball with his chest, dummied two defenders before sending a low shot that Cleo Ssetuba saved.

He had a similar opportunity also saved by the former URA goalie while Odong, another signing for Abdallah Mubiru’s side saw his effort from a free kick tipped over the bar.

Bengo won two free kicks in good areas for his side but sent one wide and wild and the other straight at Davis Mutebi.

Reactions

Ibrahim Kirya (Wakiso Giants):

“It was a good game against a well-oiled side. The most important positive away from the result is that we kept a clean sheet against a very good attacking team.

Abdallah Mubiru (Police FC):

“We created some good chances in the first half but weren’t effective. In the second half, we didn’t create as much but were in control of the game for most parts of the game. We can do better and I have no doubt in the team I have.