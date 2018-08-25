Why FUFA whipped the cane on the three banned officials

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through the FUFA Ethics and integrity Committee has provisionally banned three officials for 90 (ninety) days from football related activities.

Lira FM

The affected officials are Walter Okello, Tom Peter Atyang and Morris Otidi.

The ban followed investigations carried out by the FUFA Investigatory Chamber of the FUFA Ethics Committee, statements made by the parties before the Ethics Committee and statements from Lira Police Station in a related criminal matter registered by a group of petitioners after an incident at one of the football matches played at Uganda Technical College (UTC) Grounds in Lira.

According to a statement published on the official FUFA Website, the banned officials breached the FIFA and FUFA Code of ethics.

The ban took immediate effect starting from 24th August 2018 The trio is also perceived to have breached the FIFA and FUFA Code of Ethics Articles 14, 16, 18 and 19. Okello, Atyang and Otidi are not allowed to take part in any football activities at both Regional and National level. The provisional ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days.

Kawowo Sports has established that the officials in question were found guilty of mishandling gate collections from a FUFA Drum match when Lango hosted Kigezi on June 17th 2018 played at Uganda Technical College play ground in Lira.

The officials had first been arrested by Police in Lira following the whistle blowing act from fans led by the supporters’ chairperson, Geoffrey Omara.

It is allegedly noted that the game generated Shs 40M in gate collections.

To the surprise of many, the pinned officials only declared Shs 10M and eventually handed over Shs 1.4M.

Okello is the chairperson of FUFA Drum for Lango Province, Otidi serves as the Northern Region Football Association Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Atyang is the FUFA delegate for Lango sub region.

It is not readily established who will serve in their respective positions of authority at a time that are serving the ban.