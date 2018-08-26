CAF Champions League: KCCA Football Club off to Egypt for Al Ahly duty

CAF Champions League

Tuesday, August 28

Al Ahly SC vs. KCCA FC – 8:00 pm, EAT

KCCA Football Club contigent of 30 people left the country in the wee hours of Sunday for Egypt, whenere the team will play their final game of the 2018 CAF Champions League campaign.

Manager Mike Mutebi has named an 18-man squad for the final match against Al Ahly shortly after FUFA Super 8 triumph at Wankulukuku.

KCCA defeated Al Ahly 2-0 in the first meeting at Namboole with Sadam Juma and Timothy Aany on target but have no chance of progressing regardless of the results of the final games of the group round.

However, Al Ahly will be looking to win the game not just to avenge the first leg loss but also to top the group ahead of Espérance Sportive de Tunis, the other quarter finalist from the group.

Players

Tom Ikara (GK) Jamil Malyamungu (GK) Timothy Dennis Awany (C) Ibrahim Sadam Juma Jackson Nunda Patrick Henry Kaddu Bernard Muwanga Kizza Mustafa Fillbert Obenchan Eric Ssenjobe Allan Okello Hassan Musana Julius Poloto Gift Ali Peter Magambo Muzamir Mutyaba Isaac Kirabira Lawrence Bukenya

Officials