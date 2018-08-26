Caf

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has praised CECAFA for their continued unity, support and commitment towards CAF’s activities and programs.

Ahmad revealed this while attending a CECAFA Extraordinary General Assembly held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday, 25 August 2018.

Ahmad also revealed Caf’s mission at the moment to decentralise the game.

“As CAF, our aim is to decentralise some of the powers to the zones to ensure growth and progression because I always respect commitment,” he said.

“We don’t want too much concentration of power in one place that is why we want the zones to be empowered to improve visibility of football in Africa and also have reforms in all the zones by changing the format and validating the statutes to be in tandem.

He will be in attendance as Uganda Cubs battle Ethiopia in the Finals of the regional CAF U-17 Afcon qualifiers.