CRO outwits Timbers to clinch the 2018 Mbale super 8 tourney

2018 Mbale Super 8 Tourney:

CRO 1(3) – 1(1) Timbers

Wabomba Sports

Child Restoration Organization (CRO) Football Club won the 2018 Mbale Super 8 preseason tournament at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

They achieved the feat defeating Timbers 3-1 in the post match penalties following a one all stalemate in normal time.

Musa Wabwala put CRO in the lead on the hour mark before Ivan Opendi Ochiloti equalizer with ten minutes left on the clock.

During the tense shoot-out, Herbert Wambede, Abdallah Namadala and captain Sizzo were on target for CRO as Derrick Dangachur faltered.

Former Police Football Club player Charles Masaaba managed to score Timbers only goal.

Historical Mbale Heroes, BB Timbers, Sky Sports, Elgon Millers, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Mbale, FUFA Big league side Kataka, Mbale Tigers and the victorious CRO were the participating teams in the tournament.

Full Results:

Preliminary round

Mbale Heroes 0-1 BB Timbers

BB Timbers Sky Sports 1(5)-1(4) Elgon Millers

Elgon Millers IUIU Mbale 0-1 Kataka

Kataka CRO 1 (4)-1 (2) Mbale Tigers FC

Semifinals (1st leg):

Kataka 0-3 CRO

CRO Timbers 1-0 Sky Sports

Semifinal (2nd leg):

CRO 0-0 Kataka

Aggregate: 3-0

Sky Sports 0-1 Timbers

Aggregate: 0-2

[Additional information by Ronnie Wabomba]