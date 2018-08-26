CRO outwits Timbers to clinch the 2018 Mbale super 8 tourney

2018 Mbale Super 8 Tourney:
- CRO 1(3) – 1(1) Timbers
Child Restoration Organization (CRO) Football Club won the 2018 Mbale Super 8 preseason tournament at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday.
They achieved the feat defeating Timbers 3-1 in the post match penalties following a one all stalemate in normal time.
Musa Wabwala put CRO in the lead on the hour mark before Ivan Opendi Ochiloti equalizer with ten minutes left on the clock.
During the tense shoot-out, Herbert Wambede, Abdallah Namadala and captain Sizzo were on target for CRO as Derrick Dangachur faltered.
Former Police Football Club player Charles Masaaba managed to score Timbers only goal.
Historical Mbale Heroes, BB Timbers, Sky Sports, Elgon Millers, Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) Mbale, FUFA Big league side Kataka, Mbale Tigers and the victorious CRO were the participating teams in the tournament.
Full Results:
Preliminary round
- Mbale Heroes 0-1 BB Timbers
- Sky Sports 1(5)-1(4) Elgon Millers
- IUIU Mbale 0-1 Kataka
- CRO 1 (4)-1 (2) Mbale Tigers FC
Semifinals (1st leg):
- Kataka 0-3 CRO
- Timbers 1-0 Sky Sports
Semifinal (2nd leg):
- CRO 0-0 Kataka
Aggregate: 3-0
- Sky Sports 0-1 Timbers
Aggregate: 0-2
[Additional information by Ronnie Wabomba]