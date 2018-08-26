KCCA Football Club departs for Egypt ahead of Al Ahly tie | CAF Champions League

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Tuesday, 28th August 2018

Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

*Borg Al Arab Stadium, Alexandria

A delegation of thirty (30) people for Kampala Capital City City Authority Football Club left the country on Sunday morning for Egypt prior to Tuesday’s CAF Champions league group A encounter with Al Ahly.

This will be the final group A game of the 22nd edition of the CAF Champions’ League that will be played on Tuesday, 28th August 2018 at Bourg Al Arab Stadium, Alexandria.

The team left the country with high morale after winning the inaugural FUFA Pilnser super 8 tournament after overcoming Onduparaka 2-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“We played well in the first game and it was good to win. The laxity in the second half is typical Ugandan players’ style of being contented. We could have scored more in the second half. Anyway, it was a perfect build up to the Al Ahly game.” team manager Mike Mutebi told the media after the super 8 final.

On form striker Henry Patrick Kaddu and Allan Okello travel as the two center forward on a team that has a bulk of defenders (7) and seven midfielders as well.

Tom Ikara and Jamil Malyamungu travel as the two goalkeepers with first choice goalie Charles Lukwago left behind.

There 18 players with 12 officials, with FUFA Executive committee member Abdul Ssekabira Lukoya leading the delegation.

KCCA overcame Al Ahly 2-1 at Mandela National Stadium during the first leg.

The return leg will however be played for pride because Al Ahly and Esperance already booked their berths for the quarter finals.

Esperance travels to Botswana to face Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers in Gaborone city.

Both Al Ahly and Esperance have 10 points apiece with KCCA having six and Township Rollers are on three.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Tom Ikara, Jamil Malyamungu Defenders: Timothy Dennis Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Mustafa Kizza, Fillbert Obenchan, Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo

Timothy Dennis Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Mustafa Kizza, Fillbert Obenchan, Eric Ssenjobe, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo Midfielders: Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Jackson Nunda, Julius Poloto, Abubakar Gift Ali, Muzamir Mutyaba, Isaac Kirabira, Lawrence Bukenya

Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Jackson Nunda, Julius Poloto, Abubakar Gift Ali, Muzamir Mutyaba, Isaac Kirabira, Lawrence Bukenya Forwards: Patrick Henry Kaddu, Allan Okello

Officials: