Kitara pips Western to clinch 2018 Airtel Rising Stars national girls’ title

2018 Airtel Rising Stars national championship (Girls)

Kitara 0 (4) – 0 (2) Western

KAWOWO SPORTS

Kitara Region are the national champions of the 2018 national Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) championship in the girls’ catergory.

Kitara overcame Western region 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less at the Buhinga play-ground in Fort Portal on Sunday.

Before the tense exciting shoot out, Kitara had expressed the urge and desire to win the game in normal time

Margaret Kunihira, top scorer in the tournament with six goals as well as Sumaya Komuntale were denied by the Western goalkeeper on several occasions.

In the shoot-out, Komuntale, Kunihira, Imelda Kasemere and Violet Kyerezzi were all on target for Kitara region.

Elizabeth Apereza and Adellah Ayine scored for Western region but Patience Kechimuli’s shot hit the post and Kitara goalkeeper Celila Kamuli stopped Alinda Tumushabe’s weak shot.

KAWOWO SPORTS

This was the first time that Kitara region won the national girls’ title since the tournament inception in 2011.

The final game was graced by FUFA Chief Executive Officer Edgar Watson, FUFA Executive Committee member Chris Kalibala, Uganda Crested Cranes trainer Oliver Mbekeka, FUFA delegates as well as Airtel Uganda officials.

Prizes:

Champions Kitara region was rewarded with a cash reward of Shs 5M, winners gold medals, certificates of merit and a trophy.

The first runners up (Western region) also got a Shs 3M cash prize, silver medals, certificates and a trophy as well.

The girls final was followed by the boys’ final between Kampala and Buganda also watches by King of Toro Kingdom, Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The Airtel Rising Stars U-17 programme started in 2011 and was only skipped in 2017.

This tournament has given a plat form to expose raw talents as Fazilah Ikwaput, Lillian Mutuuzo and Juliet Nalukenge among others.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bank roll this tournament in partnership with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The national finals in Fort Portal were a climax after the different regional qualifiers held in Kampala, Buganda, North East, Easter, Western, West Nile and Kitara regions.

All Winners:

2011:

Boys: Kampala

Kampala Girls: Kampala

2012:

Boys : Kampala

: Kampala Girls: Western

2013:

Boys : Kampala

: Kampala Girls: Western

2014:

Boys : Kitara

: Kitara Girls: Kampala

2015:

Boys : Kitara

: Kitara Girls: Buganda

2016:

Boys: Northern

Northern Girls: Buganda

2017: Not Held

2018: