Libya next for Junior Silverbacks after defeat to Mali

Saturday Result: Uganda 55-112 Mali

Uganda 55-112 Mali Sunday Fixture: Libya vs. Uganda – 3:00 pm, EAT

FIBA

Uganda’s Junior Silverbacks suffered their second defeat in as many games at the FIBA U18 African Championship on Saturday night.

Mali defeated Uganda 112-55 in front of home fans at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga to take charge of Group A with huge back-to-back victories.

Unlike their opening game against DR Congo, Uganda had a nearly consistent offensive production but defense remained the huge undoing.

Nick Natuhereza’s charges let atleast 26 points every quarter while scoring just over half the opponent’s out put.

Livingstone Kimambo and Fayed Baale were yet again Uganda’s top performers. Kimambo scored game high 23 points, with 14 coming from the stripe while Baale contributed 13 points.

The team returns to action this afternoon with a tie against Libya who have also lost as many games.