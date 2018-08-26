Preview: Uganda, Ethiopia battle for AFCON U-17 slot

AFCON U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Sunday, 26th August 2018

Finals: Uganda Vs Ethiopia

*At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (4 PM)

Either Uganda or Ethiopia will qualify for the 2019 AFCON U-17 championships that will be hosted by Tanzania.

The two countries face off in the finals of the CECAFA Zone qualifiers on Sunday, 26th August 2018 at the National Stadium in Dar es salaam.

The victorious country will join the 2019 Afcon U-17 hosts, Tanzania.

To advance for the finals, both Uganda and Ethiopia which had been ironically grouped together in pool B during the group stages endured a grueling series of matches.

In fact, Ethiopia overcame Uganda 1-0 when the two nations squared off, the horn of Africa country won the first game 1-0 courtesy of Mintesnot Wakjira’s 13th minute strike in a match Uganda missed a first half penalty.

Uganda swiftly recovered, beating South Sudan, Kenya and won their last group B game in convincing fashion 8-0 against Djibouti, to progress to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Uganda faced off with hosts Tanzania winning 3-1 on the day to make the finals.

Uganda U-17 head coach Peter Onen believes they will over turn the group loss to Ethiopia and revenge in equal measure;

“We can not afford to lose to Ethiopia for the second time in the tournament. This match means a lot to the players, technical team and the entire nation at large. We shall give our best” Onen stated in the post match interview after the victory over Tanzania.

Ethiopia won all their group games and overcame Rwanda in the semi-finals 4-2 in a tense post match penalty shoot out after a two all draw in normal time.

The winner of the tournament will join Tanzania as the two ambassadors from the CECAFA region at the championship that will be hosted incidentally in Tanzania.

Onen and the rest of the technical team are expected to name their best team for the day.

Uganda Cubs Probable Line up:

Delton Oyo (GK), Kevin Ssekimbegga, Samson Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), John Rogers, Ibrahim Ekellot, Davis Ssekajja, Thomas Kakaire, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Najib Yiga, Ibrahim Juma

Subs: Daniel Semwogerere (GK), John Kokas Alou, Yasin Abdul Owane, Owen Mukisa, Polycarp Mwaka, Ivan Asaba

Semi-finals: