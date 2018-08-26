Uganda Cubs qualify for AFCON U-17 championship

AFCON U-17 qualifiers (CECAFA Region):

Finals: Uganda 3-1 Ethiopia

FUFA Media

Uganda National U-17 team (the Cubs) will play at the Africa Cup of Nations U-17 championship for the first time ever.

Uganda defeated Ethiopia 3-1 during the final of the CECAFA Zone qualifiers played at the National Stadium in the coastal city, Dar es salaam on Sunday, 26th August 2018.

Samson Kasozi scored the opening strike of the game on the quarter hour mark off a teasing corner by Sadam Juma.

Idd Abdul Wahid doubled the scores for Peter Onen’s coached side with the second goal a minute after the hour mark.

Wahid put the game to bed with the third goal off Ivan Asaba’s teasing pass, with three minutes left on the clock.

From then on wards, it necessitated gallant defending from the Uganda youngsters who had lost to the same side in the group stages.

Mintensnot Wakjira pulled a goal back for Ethiopia through a kick from the penalty spot but it was little too late as Uganda smiled home loudest.

Uganda’s progress:

The horn of Africa country won the first game 1-0 courtesy of Mintesnot Wakjira’s 13th minute strike in a match Uganda missed a first half penalty.

Uganda recovered well to overcome South Sudan 5-1, Kenya (3-0) and won their last group B game in convincing fashion 8-0 against Djibouti, to progress to the semi-finals.

During the semi-finals, Uganda faced off with hosts Tanzania winning 3-1 on the day to progress for the finals.

Uganda joins hosts Tanzania as the two ambassadors from the CECAFA region that will play at the 2019 AFCON U-17 championship.