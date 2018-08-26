UPDF Tomahawks join Charging Rhinos to Division I

- UPDF Tomahawks 72-82 UCU Canons
UPDF Tomahawks have joined Charging Rhinos back to second tier basketball league, Division I.
The Saturday afternoon 82-72 defeat to UCU Canons at YMCA Court in Wandegeya sent the army side to the division they played in back in 2016.
Tomahawks thus completed the regular with a 5-17 record, and the wins came against Ndejje, KCCA (2) and Charging Rhinos.
UPDF needed victory to stay afloat and send KCCA back but a poor start to the game, which they trailed 27-11, did not help their cause.
Despite fighting back throughout the subsequent three quarters, the side fell short by 10 points. Felix Mukunzi’s game-high 28 points were no enough.
Moses Muhumuza and Henry Okoth contributed 17 and 13 points respectively but all in a losing effort for the Tomahawks.
David Deng scored team-high 16 points for the Canons while Brian Kasumba and Isaiah Mabeny chipped in with 14 points apiece.
Canons (11-10) face leaders Power on today (Sunday) in their last game of the season.
Other Saturday Results
- KCCA Leopards 71-39 UMU Ravens
- City Oilers 69-54 Ndejje Angels
- Pemba Warriors 58-46 JKL Dolphins