UPDF Tomahawks join Charging Rhinos to Division I

UPDF Tomahawks have joined Charging Rhinos back to second tier basketball league, Division I.

The Saturday afternoon 82-72 defeat to UCU Canons at YMCA Court in Wandegeya sent the army side to the division they played in back in 2016.

Tomahawks thus completed the regular with a 5-17 record, and the wins came against Ndejje, KCCA (2) and Charging Rhinos.

UPDF needed victory to stay afloat and send KCCA back but a poor start to the game, which they trailed 27-11, did not help their cause.

Despite fighting back throughout the subsequent three quarters, the side fell short by 10 points. Felix Mukunzi’s game-high 28 points were no enough.

Moses Muhumuza and Henry Okoth contributed 17 and 13 points respectively but all in a losing effort for the Tomahawks.

David Deng scored team-high 16 points for the Canons while Brian Kasumba and Isaiah Mabeny chipped in with 14 points apiece.

Canons (11-10) face leaders Power on today (Sunday) in their last game of the season.

