Vipers concludes Mbale training camp on a strong footing

Vipers pre-season games in Mbale: Mbale Select 1-3 Vipers

Vipers Sironko Town Council 0-8 Vipers

Vipers Kataka 0-3 Vipers

Vipers Mbale Heroes 0-6 Vipers

Vipers CRO 1-3 Vipers Vipers Media In the tranquil mountainous environs of Mbale in the Eastern Uganda part of the country, the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club sought for a training pre-season camp.

Through out the fort night duration, the team contingent was camped at the premises of the Child’s Restoration Organization (CRO) team found at the Manyonyi popularly referred to as San Siro.

The choice of the training camp was well thought about, away from the city encumbrances and distractions, good enough for the players to concentrate on the business at hand, and as well, get acquitted to the high altitude set up, the best recommended conditions for sportsmen limbering for an event.

This camp also presented the golden opportunity for the players and officials alike with that odd internal tourism trip to view the gigantic dormant volcanic feature – Mountain Elgon and the picturesque Sipi falls among others.

This training camp was also a suitable plat form for new coaches Javier Martinez Espinosa (Mexician) and goalkeeping tactician Moses Oloya (formerly at Onduparaka) to take a critical look at all the players presented in “thy” midst and use it as a sieving tool to select the “army” that would be used for the 2018/19 season.

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Along the way, the Venoms as the club is christened played a couple of build up matches meant for team gelling, confidence -building and the right player partnership identification.

In the five warm up games played, Vipers scored a stunning 23 goals albeit with relatively weak opposition and conceded just two goals.

Vipers’ biggest win was that one-sided 8-0 victory against Sironko Town Council.

They also registered an identical 3-1 scoreline against Mbale Select and CRO, overcame Kataka 3-0 before humbling former top tier side Mbale Heroes 6-0.

New signings as Tito Okello (brace), Abraham Ndugwa, Dickens Okwir and defender Ibrahim Kiyemba were on target against the historical Mbale Heroes.

Midfielder Moses Waiswa was the other scorer in the goal galore against Mbale Heroes.

Vipers has since returned to their home base and will continue with the pre-season build up plan with an away duel against Mbarara City at Kakyeeka Stadium in Mbarara this Wednesday.