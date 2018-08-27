John Batanudde

KCCA youngster Allan Okello has so far faced a plethora of opponents in his early career but has already identified the toughest.

The left footed attacking midfielder who is one of the youngest players ever to play in the group stages of the Caf Champions League revealed this to Cafonline in an interview.

“The toughest is Franck Kom from Esperance,” said Okello before adding;

He was tough to all our players and he didn’t allow us space.

As you would predict, Vipers defensive midfielder Taddeo Lwanga also makes the cut among the tough ones Okello has faced.

On the domestic front, Vipers midfielder Taddeo Lwanga, and defender Geoffrey Wasswa have also given me some tough moments.

Okello will be in action on Tuesday when KCCA visit Al Ahly in their last group game of the Caf Champions League.