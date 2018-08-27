Bisaso returns to FUFA Big league outfit, Proline Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After failing to secure the BUL Football Club head coach job, Shafik Bisaso is back home – at Proline Football Club.

This is the second home coming for Bisaso having handled the club previously during the 2010/14 seasons.

He was handled back the mandate ahead of the 2018/19 season to steer the club back to the premier league.

Bisaso will be assisted by Ronald Kaweesa who has been promoted from the Academy and Swaib Ssebagala as goalkeeping coach.

They replace Mujib Kasule and Baker Mbowa who decided to call it quits at the club.

Bisaso and his working team were officially introduced before the playing staff at the Star Times stadium, Lugogo on Monday, 27th August 2018 as they embark on the official club duties on the subsequent day.

New club Chairman Kato Hussein Kalibbala, as quoted by the club media believes in Bisaso;

Like we promised you that we shall show you the new coach on day one of field training, we have fullfilled our promise and we have a lot of hopes and trust in coach Bisaso as he understands and knows us better.

Proline kick started the new season preparations two weeks back with fitness, stamina and endurance drills at Makerere University gym.

Bisaso is tasked to assemble a formidable side, one that will compete for promotion in the 2018/19 season.

