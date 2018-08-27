Vipers SC Media

Davis Kasirye has finally completed a long awaited transfer to Vipers SC.

The lanky forward trained with the league champions prior to their training camp in Mbale but was left out, a sign that he had been unnecessary.

However, in a twist of events, the club announced his capture on Sunday on a two year deal.

Kasirye, who had a brief stint at SC Villa last season on loan from Zambia’s Zesco United where he failed to make the cut, joins a plethora of signings at the Kitende based club.

OFFICIAL!!! 👕 Davis Kasirye is now a Venom. ✍️ He signed a 2 year contract. Full Story ➡️https://t.co/V3UM6U13b0#Venoms pic.twitter.com/JX3UCUur5j — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) August 27, 2018

The club has already signed Kenyan forward Noah Wafula from Kakamega Boyz, Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police FC, UPDF’s duo of Bashir Sekagya and Joseph Janjali plus Abraham Ndugwa from relegated Masavu FC.

Others are Ibrahim Kiyemba (Free Agent), Fred Okot (URA), Dickens Okwir (PBA), Livingstone Mulondo (Kirinya Jinja SS), Tito Okello and Henry Katongole (SC Villa).

The club are still rumoured to be interested in the services of Paul Mucureezi and Murushid Jjuuko before closure of the window.