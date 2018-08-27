© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Halid Lwaliwa has officially signed a new Vipers SC contract, the club have confirmed.

The deal will keep Lwaliwa until 2021 after penning a three year deal at a club he has been since joining the senior side in 2014.

This puts an end to speculation on the future of the centre back that has been linked with moves to Kenya’s AFC Leopards, domestic clubs as well as Botswana’s Galaxy.

Vipers SC Media

“After all the speculations, rumours, the alleged transfer to Botswana’s Galaxy and a host of Ugandan clubs, defender Halid Lwaliwa has finally committed his future to Vipers,” read part of the statement on the club’s website.

Lwaliwa who played less than ten matches last season due to an injury he sustained more than a year ago while featuring for the national team will now have to compete for a slot in defence with youngsters Bashir Asiku, Geoffrey Wasswa, new signings Ibrahim Kiyemba and Livingstone Mulondo among others.