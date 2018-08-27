Vipers Media

Hassan Gaata Kalega feels playing at Police offers him chance to realise his potential and that he is now ready to settle.

The intelligent young midfield gem joined the Cops on a season long loan deal from Vipers and is already settling in well.

“This is a great opportunity for me to show case my abilities,” says Kalega, the Most Valuable Player in the Airtel Sponsored Masaza Cup two years ago. “I am ready to settle here and play football,” he added.

Fortunately, am with a coach who understands and believes in young players and that makes me eager to repay his faith.

Kalega, who can play as an attacking midfielder but also as a deep lying player maker was excellent for Vipers at the start of last season in a few games he played before he disappeared.

He is expected to fill the void left by Rahmat Ssenfuka who moved into the opposite direction.