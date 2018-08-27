Tuesday August 28, 2018

Al Ahly Vs KCCA – Bourg Al Arab Stadium, Alexandria 10pm EAT

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA maybe out of contention for a place in the quarter finals of the Caf Champions League but have all to fight for when they visit Al Ahly in their last group A game in Alexandria on Tuesday.

The Ugandan representative, 2-0 winners in Kampala against the most successful club in the world are seeking to finish the campaign on a high.

“We are going there to try to win,” said Mike Mutebi, the KCCA Coach. “We have to prove that we are not in the group stages by accident,” he added.

“Like the philosophy is, we go to play well and win. We are not going to sit back and defend. That’s not our way.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ibrahim Sadam Juma, scorer in the reverse fixture also reiterates that the team have to play for pride.

“The game maybe academic but our target is to get all three points,” he said. “We shall give it our all. As players, we were in good mood, no injury worries and just waiting for game time,” he adds.

Patrice Carteron who took charge from sacked Hossam Al Badry believes the fans have been important in the team’s change of fortunes so far but admits the team can only get better.

Ahly was at the bottom of the group when I took the charge, but I believe in Ahly and its fans. I am not stupid to imagine that we don’t need extra work, but everything needs time.

Team News

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

There are no injury worries in the KCCA camp but they are still without first choice goalkeeper, Charles Lukwago who was sent off in the 1-0 to Esperance.

The hosts are boosted by the return of goalkeeper El-Shenawi from an injury that kept him out for a couple of league games as confirmed assistant coach Mohamed Youssef.

“El-Shenawi has recovered from his injury and will rejoin his teammates in the trainings starting Saturday,” Ahly’s assistant coach Mohamed Youssef told the club’s official website.

CAF Media

Right-back Ahmed Fathi, attacking midfielder Mido Gaber and forward Phakamani Mahlambi are also expected to be available for Tuesday’s match, according to Youusef.

But there are doubts over the fitness of left-back Ayman Ashraf and midfielder Ahmed Hamoudi who were to undergo medical scans on Saturday after picking up knocks in games prior.

Probable KCCA XI

Tom Ikara (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Timothy Awany ©, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda and Patrick Kaddu