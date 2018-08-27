Kutchi Tigers hold on to 2nd place with 33-run win over Challengers

Kutchi Tigers 107/10 Nanji Pindoria 22 off 44 balls, Dinesh Nakrani 20 off 22 balls in 30 overs beat Challengers 74/10 Arthur Kyobe 13 off 12 balls in 16.5 overs by 33 runs

Man of Match: Rakesh Kahar Batting: 13off 22, Bowling 3/10 in 5 overs (Kutchi Tigers)

Challengers needed only 43 runs for victory before lunch with seven wickets in hand and at 63/3 Kutchi Tigers had already resigned to their own fate.

Another batting collapse had meant second placed Kutchi Tigers scored only 107 all out with Challengers putting on a good bowling spell led by pace man David Wabwire.

On a very slow wicket, David Wabwire was able to extract some bounce out of the wicket and created fear in the Kutchi Tigers batting line up as Kutchi Tigers tailsmen Ronak Patel and Dinesh Nakrani failed to cause any damage.

They were bundled out for a paltry 107, Amir Hamza (4/29) the biggest benefactor of the fear caused by David Wabwire.

Challengers came out guns blazing taking 13 runs off the 1st over led by Arthur Kyobe and even the early loss of Aneef Sha never derailed the carnage as they quickly raced to 63/3 in 11 overs at lunch.

However, tables turned after lunch a batting collapse started by the careless run out of Stephen Wabwose saw the last seven Challengers wickets fall for just 17 runs.

Kutchi needed only four overs to wrap up the game as Challengers was bundled out for 74 runs.

The win meant Kutchi Tigers hold on to second place and are mostly likely to finish behind champions elect Aziz Damani while Challengers will have to fight hard to keep third place from the sides below them.