Motorsport

Rwanda launches Karting in rally development drive

ago
by Sharifah Namagoba Ramah
RAC president Christian Gakwaya and FIA president Jean Todt (M) after launching Karting (Photo: Sabin Abayo)

Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) is focusing on building a strong Motorsport program by making a rebound to the grass root disciplines.

Last Saturday, the RAC launched the karting competition. The launch was presided over by the FIA president Jean Todt.

“Karting is part of our new strategy for the next five years. We realised we made a mistake from the start.

“We have been enjoying the sport which has no grounds and strong foundations. Thats why we ended up in the current situation,” says RAC president, Christian Gakwaya.

RAC president Christian Gakwaya at the launch (Photo: Sabin Abayo)

RAC secured ten karts through the FIA  grant program for developing motorsport.

“We are now going to take the sport to schools. Introduce video gaming among kids at a younger age. Later, we shall bring in the visual rallying which we intend to make competitive and awarded.

“From the video visual rallying then one can start karting. We intend to start a karting championship next year and kids of ages between eight to seventeen years will benefit,” he added.

Jean Todt trying out Karting at the launch (Photo: Sabin Abayo)

RAC is also keen on getting into cross cars.

“We are hoping to acquire two or more cross cars by next year. So that kids now can move from karting to cross cars to have the similar feel of rallying.

“By the time one is ready for the rally car. We would have a pyramid of talent, knowledgable and experienced drivers. And that will mean a strong foundation for rallying in the country,” asserted Gakwaya.

FIA president Jean Todt in the Cross car (Photo: Sabin Abayo)

The FIA has tasked all federations to focus on grassroot disciplines. The call was made during the just concluded FIA sport regional congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

