Javier Martinez Espinoza hailed Vipers training camp in Mbale revealing it gave the team opportunity to concentrate ahead of next season.

The league champions spent at least two weeks in Mbale where they played a couple of practice match under scrutiny of the Mexican who replaced Miguel Da Costa at the start of this month.

“My players are only just starting to pick up the pace in their preseason,” he told the club website. “But we are happy a lot was learnt and we hope to improve more,” added Martinez.

The boys were excellent; they worked hard which is what we really wanted from them. The camp gave us the opportunity to concentrate on the objectives of the preseason. We can come back happy and eager to start the season.

The team returned over the weekend and resumes training on Monday.