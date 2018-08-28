BUL Football Club confirms Onen as Kisala’s replacement

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

If the last three days for CAF “A” licensed football tactician Peter Onen could be assessed, then these are the best ever in the life of the former Uganda Cranes midfielder.

After guiding the Uganda U-17 team to the first ever AFCON U-17 tournament, Onen has been granted the full authority status at Uganda Premier League outfit, BUL Football Club.

This is after the management at the Jinja based club confirmed the soft spoken tactician as head coach to replace the vacant slot left void after the sudden and shocking resignation of Kefa Kisala.

“Peter Onen is our head coach. We trust him and we know he will deliver the club to the promised land” chairman Silver Aliasi confirmed to Kawowo Sports on Tuesday.

Onen takes over the mantle at the club christened as the “Money bags” and Eastern Giants for a tenure of three years.

In the past season, Onen was assistant to Kisala who has since joined Express F.C.

The former Tororo Old Boys and Sports Club Villa Jogoo midfielder is now in full charge of the club whose assistants (Assistant Head coach and trainer) will be confirmed later on Tuesday after a closed door club meeting.

For starters, the advertised two posts (assistant head coach and trainer) where close to 20 coaches applied.

Former Uganda Cranes and UMEME striker David “Tiilika” Kiwanuka and legendary goalkeepers’ trainer Bright Dhaira remain among the coaching hierarchy.

Hussein Kheri is highly tipped to deputize Onen.