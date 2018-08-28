Group B Results

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) 1-1 Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco)

MC Alger (Algeria) 1-2 ES Setif (Algeria)

ES Setif overcame local rivals MC Alger in Algiers to join TP Mazembe in the last eight of the 2018 Caf Champions League.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors with goals from Ayoub Azzi (own goal) and Habib Bouguelmouna inside twenty seven minutes of the first half before Walid Derrardja pulled one back for MC Alger four minutes to the break.

With Morocco’s Difaa El Jadidi failing to beat TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, ES Setif moved second on the table with 8 points to join the five time African champions top the group with 12 points.