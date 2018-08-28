Crews head to Tanzania for ARC penultimate round

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The sixth and penultimate round of the Africa Rally Championship series is set for this weekend in Tanzania.

The Oryx Energies Rally revs off this Friday and will end on Sunday with over 30 crews anticipated to start.

The two-day event has attracted crews from Zambia, Uganda and Kenya all expected to go neck and neck with the nationals in the run for this year’s honors.

Only two ARC contenders; Manvir Baryan and Piero Connobio both from Kenya will be in the spotlight for the ARC contention.

Forty six points separate ARC leader Baryan from Cannobio who is currently in third position on the leaderboard.

Whereas Cannobio seem to be out of chances to reclaim the ARC lead, his performance could push the title down to the wire with November’s Rwanda Rally; the final round.

A finish for Manvir Baryan could all but earn him a second ARC title with one round to go.

The Skoda Fabia driver has only registered victories in the previous three ARC event (South Africa, Zambia and Uganda). He is yet again expected to be the pace maker in the weekend’s Tanzania rally.

Top 3 ARC standings