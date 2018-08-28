Excitement as the 2018 University Football League is launched

Pepsi University Football League 2018:

Thursday, 30th August

Kyambogo University Vs Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

*At Kyambogo Play ground (2 PM)

Friday, 30th August:

YMCA Vs Mbarara University of Science and Technology

*At Buwambo play ground (2 PM)

The seventh edition of the Pepsi University Football League (UFL) is here.

The tourney was officially launched at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Tuesday, 28th August 2018.

Kyambogo hosts the first game of this year’s edition when they entertain two time champions Makerere University Business School, (MUBS).

Addressing journalists during the launch, the chairperson of this league Vicent Kisenyi lauded the sponsors,Universities sports binding body, the 16 participating universities and all the stake holders at hand.

Kisenyi urged the fans to observe fair play by being disciplined with a proposal to increase the number of universities from 16 to 24;

At the end of the entire league the bottom four in each of these groups will face relegation and come next season they should be able to play against another four to qualify .and we shall increase the number of competing teams from 16 to 24

Increased prize money:

The total prize money to be shared by all the teams thus year has been increased from Shs 15M to Shs 24M.

Each participating university will get at least Shs 1M with the winner parting home with Shs 4M.

The first and second runners up will each get Shs 3M and Shs 2M receptively.

Mode of play:

The 16 teams are divided in groups of four apiece. They will initially play round robin. After the group stages the top two teams from each group will face off in knock outs.

The finals will be held on 10th November 2018 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), Nkozi, an institution coached by newly named Proline head coach Shafiq Bisaso won the championship last year after overcoming MUBS 2-0 in an entertaining finale.

UFL Products:

Over the years, this tournament has witnessed the growth and identification of raw talents who have graduated into players of substance for clubs and the national team, Uganda Cranes.

Players as Yassar Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Isma Kawawulo (Makerere University Business School), Douglas Muganga (Nkumba University), Joshua “Letti” Lubwama (Makerere University), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Kampala University), Douglas Awori (Uganda Martyrs University), Allan Katwe (Nkumba University), Musa Esenu (Makerere University Business School), Viane Ssekajugo (Kampala University), Faizo Muwawu (Nkumba University), Nelson Mandela (Makerere University Business School), Siraje Musindo (Mbarara University of Science of Technology), Mathew Odongo (Kampala University), Abel Eturude (Kampala University), goalkeeper Joseph Yiga (Nkumba University) among others.

The league has grown in popularity for its ability to attract massive crowds as well as that enviable platform to showcase new talents on board since top flight players are barred to take part.