Junior Silverbacks edge Guinea for first win at FIBA U18 African Championship

Uganda 64-43 Guinea

After coming close against Libya but falling short in the end, Uganda’s Junior Silverbacks have finally earned their first win at the FIBA U18 African Championship.

Nick Natuhereza’s charges defeated Guinea 64-43 at Palais des Sports Salamatou Maiga in Bamako, Mali on Tuesday afternoon.

The two sides who went into the game on the back of three defeats were evenly matched in the opening ten minutes but the Junior Silverbacks started to pull away in the second quarter in which they edged their opponents 17-13.

The Ugandans continued with the momentum through the second half to register their first win at the tournament.

Kevin Kasobya scored game high 16 points and picked 8 rebounds to pace Uganda. Arnold Kissekka added 12 points while Fayed Balle scored 7 points to go with 10 rebounds and Seibe Matsiko scored 6 points and grabbed game high 13 rebounds.

Alseny Bah team high 13 points for Guinea and Aboubacar Faraban Camara had 11 points.

Uganda takeson Egypt in their final group game on Wednesday.