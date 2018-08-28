Kenya withdraws from hosting 2018 CECAFA Senior challenge cup

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has communicated their inability to host the 2018 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The main reason forwarded is limitation in financial resources to host the annual tournament that brings together the countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Zanzibar, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia and Ethiopia.

“Kenya will not be able to host the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup due to financial constraints.We have asked the organizing body to get a new host,” Nick Mwendwa, the FKF president as quoted by Kahawatungu remarked.

Kenya won the 2017 edition on home soil.

Meanwhile, the CECAFA secretariat will convene to communicate who takes over the hosting rights of the tournament that has been played since 1926 as the Gossage cup.

Uganda is the record winner of the CECAFA Senior challenge cup, having claimed an unprecedented 14 titles.

Relatedly, the Kenyan federation also wrote to CAF, the Africa’s football body, withdrawing their interest in taking over the hosting rights to the 2018 Awcon from Ghana.

FKF, who had expressed willingness to step in if Ghana proved unready, informed the Cairo-based organization that they don’t have an extra stadium to successfully host the eight-team tournament.

A country needs two standard stadiums to host the senior women’s football championship.