Mbarara City, Nyamityobora on a “richter scale” against Vipers in pre-season contests

Pre-season build ups:

Mbarara City Vs Vipers

Wednesday, 29th August 2018

*At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4 PM)

Nyamityobora Vs Vipers

Thursday, 30th August 2018

*Venue to be confirmed (10 AM)

For the umpteenth time in the off season, Top Bet sponsored Mbarara City and Nyamityobora Football Clubs will test out their new players on board with two warm up duels against Vipers.

After playing several regional and Big league material sides, The Ankole Lions face a high profile opposition in Vipers at their own grave yard in Kakyeka, Mbarara on Wednesday.

On the next day, it will be newly promoted Nyamityobora to play the reigning league champions in a morning contest.

The games are part of Vipers’ menu on the Western tour after completing a training camp in Mbale where they also played five matches against regional and Big league oppositional sides.

“The two Western Uganda clubs will provide Vipers Mexican tactician (Javier Martinez) an early opportunity to assess his players fitness levels and to also try out the various formations to determine what suits the team best.” The club is quoted on the official web portal.

These matches, as well, shall be of great benefit to the three coaches handling the different clubs to test out their new players on board as well as help in trying out the player combinations (department partnerships), rhythm and gauge the fitness levels.

Mbarara City FC has had a relatively good pre-season epoch that left newly appointed head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi quite impressed.

Mbabazi’s charges have previously played against Kyazanga Vipers (winning 4-1), Wakiso Giants (1-0), Nakivale (3-0), Mbarara Ghetto (3-2), Mbarara Police (3-0) and Ibanda Select (2-0).

Nyamityobora will also utilize this chance to continue trying out new and old players having won 1-0 against Jinja side Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the Pilsner super 8 contest, lost 4-0 to Kampala Capital City Authority (again in the Super 8), lost to URA 2-0 and lately played to a goal-less away draw to Kitara at the Boma play-ground.

The kick off for the new season is anticipated at the apex of September 2018.

Some of the different Pre-season matches:

Mbarara City:

Mbarara City FC 3-0 Mbarara Police FC

Mbarara Police FC Mbarara City FC 3-2 Mbarara Ghetto

Mbarara Ghetto Mbarara City FC 3-0 Nakivale

Nakivale Ibanda 0-2 Mbarara City FC

Mbarara City FC Mbarara City 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Mbarara City 4-1 Kyazanga Vipers

Nyamityobora:

Nyamityobora 1-0 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Kirinya-Jinja S.S KCCA 4-0 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Nyamityobora 0-2 URA

URA Kitara 0-0 Nyamityobora

Vipers: