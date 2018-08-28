Moses Magogo: The U-17 players wear a lion’s heart

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo has heaped special praise and caution in equal measure to the triumphant Uganda U-17 (Cubs) players.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Magogo was part of the delegation that witnessed first-hand as Uganda sealed a slot to the AFCON U-17 championship which will be staged in Tanzania come May 2019.

This is the first time ever in the history of Uganda’s football that an Under 17 side has qualified to play at the final continental level following years of near misses.

Addressing the players and the media at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga, Kampala after the contingent successfully returned home, Magogo highly praised the charisma, character, conduct and determination of the youngsters.

When I traveled to Dar es salaam, I met these players before the Tanzania game (in the semi-finals), they assured me that they have not feared and are determined to knock out the hosts, they were too upbeat. Indeed, on the field of play, they proved that and in the finals, it was the same story. The team showed a very high level of discipline, team work and the desire to win. They wear big hearts like that of a lion and are great fighters.

Magogo has since promised early and adequate preparations for the team in a bid to excel on the continent as well.

In the same vein, he strongly warned the players against complacency, requesting the coaches, media fraternity and parents to join in the collective duty of guiding these players;

As the federation, we know that the future of this country lies upon this under 17 team. Therefore, we shall provide for the best preparations because we need to win this championship. I also ask the players to train hard, stay focused. On this note, I ask all stake holders to join in guiding these players. Coaches, parents, media should all help these youngsters to be well directed.

How Uganda Qualified:

After the continental football governing body changed the mode of qualification to the zones, CECAFA region held their mini qualifiers in Tanzania.

Uganda started on a rather sad note, losing 1-0 to Ethiopia during the opening group B contest.

Mintesnot Wakjira scored Ethiopia’s lone strike as early as the 13th minute, with Uganda missing a penalty.

This did not hold back the youngsters in any way. But, instead, the fall was a push factor for the players in the subsequent matches until they won the final, ironically against Ethiopia 3-1.

The Cubs, as they are christened overcame neighbours South Sudan and Kenya 6-1 and 3-1 respectively in the other group matches.

Nijab Yiga, Ibrahim Juma and stylish midfielder Ivan Asaba were on target against Kenya, whilst Davis Sekajja (four goals) and Thomas “Kaka” Kakaire scored against South Sudan.

They were in demolition mood, routing 8-0 against Djibouti to seal a semi-final berth with hosts and pre-tournament overwhelming favourites, Tanzania.

Najib Yiga scored a hat-trick against Djibouti with Ibrahim Juma (brace), Iddi Wahid, Thomas Kakaire and Davis Sekajja adding the other goals.

An early lead against Tanzania was neutralized when the Serengeti Stars equalized inside the opening quarter hour.

But, Uganda, in typical fighting spirit rallied back to win the game 3-1 and qualify for the finals against Ethiopia.

FUFA Media

In the finals, it was revenge mission at stake.

Uganda led 3-0 at some stage before the horn of Africa nation pulled a consolation through a late penalty to galvanise the score sheet.

The final ended 3-1 and Uganda had achieved a rare feat, qualifying to the continental U-17 final tournament for the first time ever.

The celebrations continued throughout the awards ceremony till the team returned home on Monday and were hosted to a welcome luncheon at Jevine Hotel, Rubaga in Kampala.

KAWOWO SPORTS

The Historic Uganda U-17 team:

Players:

Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Ibrahim Ellokoti, Polycarp Mwaka, Yasin Wani, Daniel Ssewogerere, Kokas John, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Samson Kasozi, Najib Yiga, Delton Oyo, Owen Mukisa, Elvis Ngonde, Thomas Kakaire, Ibrahim Juma, George William Oluka, Kevin Ssekimera, Joseph Kafumbe, Rogers John, Davis Ssekatte, Ivan Asaba

Officials: