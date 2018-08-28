Plans for East Africa Rally Championship take new step

The East African Motorsport federations have embarked on a new proposal that will bring the regional championship to life.

Uganda’s Dusman Okee fronted the proposal whole at the Confederation of African countries in Motorsports (CACMs) meeting in Rwanda last week. The proposal has been welcomed by the rest of the East African federations; Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi.

“We had a trial of the championship between Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda. Unfortunately other home championship were not as strong as Uganda.

“Now with all East African countries on board, we want to drive it in such away that we have several disciplines one can win from like 2WD or even Autocross. This will give an opportunity to someone who may not have the potential to run for the ARC title but can attempt the EARC with any car,” said Okee.

The championship is expected to run along with the ARC rounds in the respective countries.

“ARC is expensive for several drivers considering the tight requirements. But the EARC might actually supplement ARC rounds,” added Okee.

The proposal includes having crews to choose between scoring points on the Africa Rally Championship or the East Africa.

The idea the ASNs hope will increase the number of foreign entries.

The EARC will also include independent events from each member country.

“If we can work on the paperwork this year, we can have a pilot project next year to see if the progress,” said Okee.

Rwanda’s motorsport head Christian Gakwaya strongly believes the proposal will strengthen motorsport in the region.

“Since FIA is now after developing different disciplines, East Africa championship will easily provide space for other disciplines like karting or cross cars championship with the region.

“We shall need to do test events during which, we shall try to harmonise the experience of our officials since some are better than others in specific fields,” said Gakwaya.