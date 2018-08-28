Group D Results

Zesco (Zambia) 1-1 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 2-1 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto joined Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel as the two quarter finalists from group D after edging Mbabane Swallows 2-1 in Luanda.

The Angolan giants came into the game aware that matching a result by Zambia’s Zesco United would grant them a place in the last eight and they went on their business so well.

Bakulu and Geraldo scored inside the first half for the hosts but Quadri Aladeokun pulled one back for the visitors in the second half.

In Ndola, Lazarous Kambole gave Zesco United faint hope of reaching the last eight with an early strike at a time Primeiro de Agosto were still being tied at goalless.

Any hopes of at least picking a win diminished in the last quarter of the game when Rami Bedou equalised for Etoile Du Sahel.

The Tunisian side tops the group with 12 points, Primeiro de Agosto on 9 while Zesco (6) and Mbabane (4) follow respectively.