Sensational Apolot set for two boxing, kick boxing fights under two weeks

Non-title professional boxing contest:

Friday, 31st August 2018

Chiedza Hombakomba (Namibia) Vs Patricia Apolot (Uganda)

In Harare, Zimbabwe

Elohim Give Inter-continental kick boxing title defence:

Friday, 14th September 2018

Patricia Apolot (Uganda) Vs Sandra Zivkovic (Bosnia) – Low kick style (9 Rounds)

At Secret Heart Hotel, Kumi

Fees: 10,000/=

*Gates open by 6 PM

E.Onyango

Uganda’s sensational female kick boxer-cum-boxer Patricia “Black Pearl” Apolot is determined to persevere through a grueling next two weeks.

First, Apolot will engage in a professional boxing duel with Zimbabwe based Namibian fighter Chiedza Hombakomba on 31st August 2018.

In the subsequent two weeks, Apolot will return home to fight Bosnian opponent Sandra Zivkovic in Kumi, Eastern Uganda on 14th September 2018.

Addressing the media at HBT Hotel in the heart of the Ugandan capital, Kampala on Tuesday, 28 August 2018, Apolot remains focused ahead of the two fights.

Flanked by the new president of Uganda Kick boxing Association Patrick Luyonza, her personal manager, sponsors’ representatives, Apolot noted;

I am a determined fighter and has been training well for the past couple of weeks since my last international fight in April which I also won. The two weeks period between my boxing fight and the kick boxing contest should not be an issue. I have ever played four fights before in one month. I am set.

In Harare, Zimbabwe, Apolot will face a hard hitting Hombakomba during an 8 round duel where she promised to win;

“I do not know much about my opponent and I do not need to know anyway” she added in bullish mood.

Immediately after fighting in Zimbabwe, she will travel to Uganda for the kick boxing fight against Sandra Zivkovic.

The domestic fight is being organized by the Black Pearl events with a high profile under card fight when Uganda’s Ronald Odoch will face Bosnian opponent Marko Dmitrovic for five rounds.

Before the two main fights on the day, there will be other curtain raising contests between locally based fighters from Kumi, Soroti, Pallisa, Ngora, Serere and Kampala.

The fight in Uganda is being promoted by Black Pearls management with Hima Cement (Ug.shs 10M), HBT Hotel and Spear motors offering the additional support logistical and financial support.

Main Undercard:

International Fight:

Ronald Odoch (Uganda) Vs Marko Dmitrovic (Bosnia) – 5 Rounds