Group C Results

Sundowns (RSA) 0-0 Horoya (Guinea)

AS Togo (Togo) 0-0 Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns

Former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been knocked out of the CAF Champions League at the group stages after a goalless draw at home to Guinea’s Horoya.

The Brazilians came into the game aware that nothing but maximum points guaranteed them a place in the last eight against a side that needed to avoid defeat to progress.

The hosts started slowly and failed to break down a resilient and organised visitors’ backline while at the other end, Denis Onyango made a telling save to ensure the game ended goalless at half time.

The second half was no different but Sundowns slightly improved creating some open chances but failed to put any away.

Again, Onyango had to be at his best to deny the Guineans again from a free kick but a clean sheet isn’t what Sundowns needed and they failed to pick a win they needed.

The result implies Pitso Mosimane’s charges exit the competition with 6 points, three adrift of Horoya who join holders Wydad Casablanca, the table leaders with 12 points.

Elsewhere in the game, the Moroccan side were also held to a goalless stalemate in Lome by Togo’s AS Port Togo.