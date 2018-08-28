Uganda Sports Press Association boosted ahead of annual road safety week

2018 USPA Road Safety Week:

Tuesday, 28 th August: Blood Donation (Buganda Royal Institute)

Blood Donation (Buganda Royal Institute) Wednesday, 29 th August: Requiem mass (Christ the King)

Requiem mass (Christ the King) Wednesday, 29 th August : Blood Donation (IUIU)

: Blood Donation (IUIU) Thursday, 30 th August: Blood Donation (Makerere University)

Blood Donation (Makerere University) Friday, 31 st August : Blood Donation (Mukwano Arcade)

: Blood Donation (Mukwano Arcade) Saturday, 1st September: Climax at Lugazi (Bicycle Riding, Zebra Cross painting)

*Theme: Avoid Phones While Using The Road Even If on Foot

USPA Media

The annual road safety week, a drive started by the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to raise awareness about responsible road usage returns with the 2018 edition.

USPA long term partners Standard Chartered Bank, for the 11th year running are once again on board to support this noble cause.

The bank offered Shs 10M to help in the running of the USPA activities that kick started on Tuesday with blood donation at the Mengo based Buganda Royal Institute.

Regina Mukiri (head of corporate affairs, brand and marketing with the bank) announced the financial contribution as she handled over the dummy cheque.

Mukiri noted that the bank is privileged to partner with USPA in such a worthwhile cause;

We are glad to once again join this partnership to sensitize Ugandans about road safety and also boost the blood bank reservoir to help save lives. I highly commend the consistency of USPA in creating awareness around road safety and Nakasero Blood Bank for partnering with us in the 5 day – 1000 pint blood donation campaign

USPA president Sabiiti Muwanga appreciated the Stanchart in a special way for the contribution.

“We thank our partners Stanchart for this generous offer. We call upon the general public to join hands in this year’s activities” Muwanga stated.

There is a requiem mass in memory of the deceased journalists and all people at Christ The King Church on Wednesday morning.

Michael Mukundane, the national coordinator for UBTS has said they need a minimum of 300,000 units of blood in the financial year 2018/19 to match with the demand.

“Blood gets expired in 35 days. So we need fresh blood always,” Mukindane remarked

USPA started the road safety campaign in memory of their departed members; Kenneth Matovu, Leo Kabunga, Simon Peter Ekarot and Francis Batte Junior who perished at Lugazi in a road accident on August 21st 2001 on their way from Jinja on USPA activities.

The climax of this year’s road safety activities will be held at Lugazi on 1st September 2018.

Lugazi, there will be a Zebra crossing painting activity as well as sports activities.

The theme for this year is avoid phones while on the road, even if on road.