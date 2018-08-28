Uganda U-17 head coach Onen lauds FUFA for adequate preparations

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Uganda U-17 national team (The Cubs) head coach Peter Onen has hailed the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for creating an enabling environment for the team that qualified for the AFCON U-17 finals.

For starters, the Cubs made the grade to the biggest youth tournament on the tournament after championing the CECAFA Zone qualifiers played in Tanzania for the past two weeks.

Addressing journalists at Entebbe International Airport on Monday, moments after the team grand arrival from Tanzania, Onen, an ex-international who also handles BUL Football Club in the Star Times Uganda Premier League was full of praise for FUFA.

I want to thank FUFA for having helped us prepare the team. We selected players from the Juniors league which was created by FUFA and they (FUFA) aided in the preparations where the team camped at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru for more than two weeks.

At Njeru, the team had several sessions meant to bond and gel the players together with a couple of test games against youth sides such as Football For Good from Gulu and Econ Sports Academy.

In a special way, Onen hails the players’ character, conduct and fighting spirit;

At first, we never expected it but after losing the first game to Ethiopia, we recollected our pieces and worked hard. The players believed that they could make it and indeed we played every game that followed like a cup final.

Uganda fell 1-0 to Ethiopia in the opening game in group B but recovered well on time to win the rest of the matches against South Sudan (5-1), Kenya (3-1) and Djibouti (8-0).

In the semi-finals, they overcame pre-tournament favourites Tanzania 3-1 before a capacity crowd at the National Stadium to book a date with Ethiopia once again.

This time round, the Cubs were in bullish mood, winning 3-1 to lift the title and seal a slot to next year’s AFCON U-17 championship that will be hosted in Tanzania.

The team returned from Tanzania on Monday and were accorded a special welcome by FUFA members who later hosted them at Jevine Hotel in Rubaga with a luncheon and a send -off token of appreciation.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo thanked the players for the job well done and asked them to aim for the main title come 2019.

“I thank you all for the performance. We shall facilitate the best training and preparations because I know we can lift the AFCON U-17 cup.” Magogo stated.

The AFCON U-17 final tournament will be played in May 2019.