Mamelodi Sundowns Media

The Caf Champions’ League group stages come to end on Tuesday with highly anticipated clashes across Africa.

Eight games are on card in different cities across the continent but the biggest one will be in Pretoria where South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns host Guinea’s Horoya.

The former champions, Sundowns need nothing less than maximum points off the Guinean side that sit second in C just behind Wydad Casablanca.

Pitso Mosimane is confident his charges led by Ugandan goalie Denis Onyango will do the necessary job.

“Our chances are 50-50,” said Mosimane. “All we need to do is win our last match at home and we are through,” he added.

We will win against Horoya. We are strong when playing at home and we know what needs to be done.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly seeks to keep top spot in group A with a win over Uganda’s KCCA in Alexandria.

In the same group, Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers hosts Tunisia’s Esperance who are already qualified into the last eight of the competition.

Other interesting games will be in group D where Zambia’s Zesco United seek victory over Tunisia’s Etoile Du Sahel while Primeiro de Agosto of Angola are at home to wounded Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland.

The Angolan side must match Zesco United result to join Etoile in the last eight.

In group C, TP Mazembe hosts Difaa El Jadidi of Morocco in Kinshasa while the big one will be in Algers where local rivals MC Alger host ES Setif.

Tuesday August 28, 2018 Fixtures

Group A

Al Ahly (Egypt) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

Township Rollers (Botswana) Vs Esperance (Tunisia)

Group B

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) vs Difaa El Jadidi (Morocco)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs ES Setif (Algeria)

Group C

Sundowns (South Africa) vs Horoya (Guinea)

AS Port (Togo) vs Wydad (Morocco)

Group D

Zesco (Zambia) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) vs Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)