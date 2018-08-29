15 goals scored on opening day of 2018/19 National Beach Soccer League

2018/19 National Beach Soccer League:

Match Day One results:

Stormers 5-3 MS Sand Lions

MS Sand Lions Mutoola 3-4 Buganda Royal University

The National Beach Soccer League kicked off at Mutoola Beach in Entebbe with two matches.

A total of 15 goals were scored on the opening match day.

Stormers smiled to a 5-3 victory against MS Sand Lions in the highest goal scoring match of the day.

Godfrey Lwesibawa, a member on the Uganda Sand Cranes team led the assault for MS Sand Lions when he netted a hat-trick in the game. Ronald Magwari notched a brace.

MS Sand Lions scored through Rajab Okello (twice) and Faizo Nyanzi.

Mutoola Beach Soccer Club suffered a 3-4 loss at the hands of Buganda Royal University.

Koire Nsenge scored a hattrick for Mutoola but it was little too late to save his side from defeat as Peter Wasswa and Fahad Mawanda each scored twice for Buganda Royal University.

Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi is excited that the league kicked off well in time ahead of the AFCON beach soccer qualifiers where Uganda Sand Cranes will face Cote D’Ivoire for a two legged qualification programme;

We are glad that the league kicked off just in time when Uganda Sand Cranes will be engaged in the AFCON beach soccer qualifiers. Our players shall be accorded playing time and feel of the match situation. Our fans should also expect the best this season since the competition is getting stiff, more partners are joining us and for the first time, the league will be on Television (BBS).

The league will resume this Sunday, 2nd September 2018 at Lido beach with a series of matches on card.