Football

Gor Mahia crash out of the Caf Confederation Cup

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook
  • USM Algers 2-1 Gor Mahia
Goal.com
Haroun Shakava, Gor Mahia skipper

Gor Mahia’s continental journey in the Caf Confederation Cup went up in flames in Algiers following a 2-1 loss to host USM Algers.

A goal in either half by the hosts saw the K’Ogalo who came into the game on the top of the log drop to third after Rayon Sport won 1-0 at home to Yanga.

Prince Vinny Ibara Doniama and Amir Sayoud scored in the first and second half respectively before Jacques Tuyisenge pulled one back for the Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia pressed for a leveller late in the game but the Algerians held on to top the group on 11 points while Gor Mahia finish 3rd with 8 points, one behind Rayon Sport.

You May Also Like

Mugume’s Rayon Sport storm Confederation Cup quarters

Magambo receives coach Mike Mutebi’s praise

Mutebi picks positives from Caf Champions League journey

Leave a Reply