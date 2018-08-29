USM Algers 2-1 Gor Mahia

Goal.com

Gor Mahia’s continental journey in the Caf Confederation Cup went up in flames in Algiers following a 2-1 loss to host USM Algers.

A goal in either half by the hosts saw the K’Ogalo who came into the game on the top of the log drop to third after Rayon Sport won 1-0 at home to Yanga.

Prince Vinny Ibara Doniama and Amir Sayoud scored in the first and second half respectively before Jacques Tuyisenge pulled one back for the Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia pressed for a leveller late in the game but the Algerians held on to top the group on 11 points while Gor Mahia finish 3rd with 8 points, one behind Rayon Sport.