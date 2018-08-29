Results

Al Ahly (Egypt) 4-3 KCCA (Uganda)

Township Rollers (Botswana) 0-0 Esperance (Tunisia)

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Jackson Nunda, Peter Magambo and Allan Okello strikes were not enough as KCCA fall to record African champions Al Ahly 4-3 in Alexandria on Tuesday.

KCCA, playing for pride since they had already exited the competition put up a performance that shocked the hosts the despite the slim loss.

Walid Azarou put the hosts in front after 23 minutes but Nunda equalised six minutes to the break with a good header off Mustafa Kizza cross to tie the game 1-1 at half time.

Earlier, Mike Mutebi had made an early change taking off Gift Ali for Lawrence Bukenya, a move that stabilised the midfield.

Souleymane Coulibaly restored Al Ahly’s lead five minutes after the break but it took just four minutes for Peter Magambo, making his first continental appearance to draw KCCA level.

Mustafa Kizza was again the man that assisted the goal for the lanky young defender.

Patrice Carteron’s charges went again through Azarou in the 63rd minute and Morwen Mohsen seemed to put the score beyond with a fourth in the 70th minute.

Sensing danger, Mutebi took off Ibrahim Sadam Juma for Muzamir Mutyaba and centre forward Patrick Kaddu was also replaced by defensive minded Isaac Kirabira.

Eight minutes to time, Allan Okello cut the deficit with a good goal but any efforts to get a point were denied as the hosts held on to win 4-3 and confirm top spot in group A.

Elsewhere in the group, Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers held visitors Esperance of Tunisia to a goalless draw in Botswana.

Al Ahly top the group with 12 points, Esperance (11), KCCA (6) while Rollers (4) sit at the bottom.

The Kasasiro return to continental football later this year when they represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup.