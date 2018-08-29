University Football League 2018

Thursday, 30th August

Kyambogo University vs. MUBS – Kyambogo Playground, 2:00 pm

Friday, 30th August:

YMCA vs. MUST – Buwambo playground, 2:00 pm

UFL Media

The second half of the 2018 University Football League resumes this Thursday, 30th August with a Group C encounter between Kyambogo and Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

This match will take place at the Kyambogo University playground.

Group leaders Kyambogo (with 7 points) will play second placed MUBS who had fetched four points by the time the league broke off in March 2018.

With the home fans and ground at their disposal, Kyambogo, a side coached by Deo Sserwadda seeks to build an early advantage as they seek to qualify for the quarter finals.

Charles Ayiekho’s MUBS, two time winners of this championship, also last year’s runners up to champions Uganda Martyrs University, will miss the services of three of their players who played in the first round.

Midfielder Nelson Mandela (joined Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Osman Miraje (joined Sports Club Villa Jogoo), Moses Kifumba (over 27 years) are all barred by the tournament regulations from participating.

The UFL rules bar top flight and FUFA Big league players from taking part in this tournament while players above 27 years are not allowed to play.

The top two teams per club qualify for the quarter finals.

Increased prize money:

The total prize money to be shared by all the teams thus year has been increased from Shs 15M to Shs 24M.

Each participating university will get at least Shs 1M with the winner parting home with Shs 4M.

The first and second runners up will each get Shs 3M and Shs 2M receptively.

The finals will be held on 10th November 2018 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Current Table Standings

Group A:

1. UCU – 9

2. Bugema University – 6

3 – Gulu University – 2

3. KUMI University – 1

Group B:

1. St.Lawrence University – 7

2. Kampala University – 3

3. Busitema University – 3

4. Nkumba University – 1

Group C:

1. Kyambogo University -7

2. MUBS – 4

3. YMCA – 4

4. MUST -1

Group D:

1. Uganda Martyrs University – 7

2. IUIU – 5

3. KIU – 3

4. Bishop Stuart – 1